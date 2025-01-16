AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 242,206 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,634,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR stock opened at $57.54 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

