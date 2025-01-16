Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Adyen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.
About Adyen
