Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Get Adyen alerts:

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.