AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Holdings Decreased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AGCO were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 132.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

AGCO stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 51.33%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

