AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days.
AGF Management Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.
About AGF Management
