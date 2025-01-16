Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,035,900 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the December 15th total of 6,017,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.8 days.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 82.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

