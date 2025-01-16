Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $72.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Alarum Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 55.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alarum Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

