Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 24,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 31,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

