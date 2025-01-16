Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39,181 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $322,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 91,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,005,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $932,653,000 after buying an additional 287,264 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 24,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average is $195.74. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

