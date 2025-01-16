Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,116,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.74. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

