Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) PT at $45.00

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of BCE opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. BCE has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $41.77.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.737 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,028.57%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.