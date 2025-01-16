Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $1,452.00

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,455.00.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,292.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,279.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,306.06. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $1,017.80 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

