Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

BUD stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 29,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,918 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

