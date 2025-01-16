ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,271,400 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 6,181,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

ARC Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.10. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $682.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.55 million. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

