Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascom Price Performance

Shares of Ascom stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Ascom has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

