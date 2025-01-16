Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascom Price Performance
Shares of Ascom stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Ascom has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.
Ascom Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascom
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.