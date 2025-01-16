ASP Isotopes Inc. Hosts Investor Access Event in South Africa; Accelerates Facility CommissioningOn January 13, 2025, ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) disclosed through a press release its hosting of an investor access event in Pretoria, South Africa

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ASP Isotopes’s 8K filing here.
About ASP Isotopes
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
