Associated Capital Group Announces Preliminary Range for Book Value per Share

On January 10, 2025, Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: AC) revealed a preliminary range for its book value per share for the quarter and year concluded on December 31, 2024. The company disclosed this information in a press release filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K.

The data shared by Associated Capital Group is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Hence, it will not be integrated by reference into any registration statement or other document pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, unless specifically stated otherwise.

Included in the filing is Exhibit 99.1, which offers a copy of Associated Capital Group’s press release dated January 10, 2025. This press release contains detailed information about the preliminary range for the company’s book value per share for the quarter and full year 2024.

As outlined in the Form 8-K filing, Ian J. McAdams, the Chief Financial Officer of Associated Capital Group, signed the document on behalf of the company on January 15, 2025.

The company’s Class A Common Stock, with a par value of $0.001 per share and trading under the symbol “AC” on the New York Stock Exchange, serves as a key indicator for investors interested in Associated Capital Group’s financial performance.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

