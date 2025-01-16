authID Inc. Begins Presentations with Investor Deck – Details Revealed**

On January 14, 2025, authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) commenced presentations featuring slides containing vital information, as per a current 8-K report. These presentations, utilized in engagements with investors and analysts, are based on the Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K. AuthID Inc. anticipates employing these presentations, either entirely or partly, potentially with modifications, during various investor-related interactions.

Get alerts:

By submitting this 8-K report and providing the enclosed information, authID Inc. does not acknowledge the materiality of disclosed data solely under Regulation FD. The details included in the presentation should be construed within the context of the company’s SEC filings and other public declarations made periodically. AuthID Inc. does not commit to publicly updating or revising the contained information but reserves the right to do so as deemed necessary by management.

The data shared in the 8-K report under Item 7.01 and in the Exhibit 99.1 should not be considered as “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 unless specified by the company.

Additionally, the 8-K report also contains information under Item 9.01 detailing the Presentation Slideshow in use starting January 14, 2025, and an Interactive Data File embedded in the Inline XBRL document.

For further details, please refer to the 8-K filing and applicable exhibits. Reach out to Investor Relations at Gateway Group, Inc. for additional inquiries.

The attached Exhibit 99.1 outlines the company’s offerings, leadership, authentication flow, fraud prevention measures, and go-to-market strategies, aiming at providing streamlined identity verification and fraud deterrence services. Moreover, it highlights financial data, growth projections, and the firm’s capital allocation priorities.

This report presents a comprehensive view of authID Inc.’s recent activities, strategies, and future prospects as disclosed in the current 8-K filing.

This information is presented objectively and based solely on the details provided in the Form 8-K filed by authID Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read authID’s 8K filing here.

About authID

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Read More