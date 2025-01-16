Barclays PLC Buys 50,680 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 308.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,772.80. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $102,034.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,450 shares in the company, valued at $25,935,899.50. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Mission Produce Profile

AVO opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $875.09 million, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.50. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

