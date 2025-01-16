Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 330.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,951 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 416,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 142,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

