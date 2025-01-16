Berry Global Group Initiates Exchange Offers for Senior Secured Notes

Berry Global Group, a leading global supplier of engineered materials, has recently commenced exchange offers for its senior secured notes. On January 14, 2025, Berry Global Group, Inc. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Berry Global, Inc., has begun the exchange offers for up to $800,000,000 of new 5.650% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2034 and up to $800,000,000 of new 5.800% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2031. These new notes, collectively referred to as the “Exchange Notes,” are being offered in exchange for a corresponding amount of the Issuer’s outstanding unregistered senior secured notes due 2034 and 2031, termed the “Outstanding Notes.”

The purpose of these exchange offers is to transition from the Outstanding Notes to the Exchange Notes under a transaction registered under the Securities Act of 1933. The Exchange Notes are essentially identical to the Outstanding Notes; however, they bear distinctions such as being registered under the Securities Act of 1933 without any transfer restrictions. The exchange offers are set to expire on February 11, 2025, unless extended, and are open exclusively to holders of the Outstanding Notes, providing them with an opportunity to shift to the Exchange Notes.

Interested parties can find detailed information regarding the exchange offers in the prospectus dated January 14, 2025, and the related letter of transmittal. Moreover, the exchange offers are being facilitated by U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, serving as the exchange agent. Holders of Outstanding Notes can withdraw their offerings at any time before the expiration date by following the outlined procedures.

Berry Global Group, Inc., which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BERY,” is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and innovation. The company boasts a workforce of over 34,000 employees across 200 locations globally, dedicated to creating packaging solutions that enhance lives while promoting environmental responsibility.

Regarding forward-looking statements, Berry Global advises caution, noting that uncertainties and risks could result in actual results differing from expected outcomes. Factors influencing these variations include market conditions, economic shifts, and compliance with legal regulations, among others.

Investors seeking further information on these exchange offers or the company’s performance can get in touch with VP of Investor Relations, Dustin Stilwell, at +1 812.306.2964 or via email at [email protected].

As of January 14, 2025, Berry Global Group has embarked on strategic initiatives to optimize its debt structure and enhance shareholder value through these exchange offers for its Senior Secured Notes.

