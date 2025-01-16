Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Cut by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 139,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 68,475 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 101,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.