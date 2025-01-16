Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,987.04.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $4,829.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,057.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,363.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

