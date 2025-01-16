Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU) Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with Qianzhi Group Holding (Cayman) Limited and Shenzhen Qianzhi BioTech Company Limited

On January 13, 2025, Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU) had called for an extraordinary general meeting to seek approval for its proposed business combination with Qianzhi Group Holding (Cayman) Limited and Shenzhen Qianzhi BioTech Company Limited. The meeting was initially adjourned to January 14, 2025, and on that date, shareholders representing an aggregate of 8,284,489 ordinary shares, meeting the quorum requirements, participated either in person or via proxy.

All proposals presented at the meeting were approved by the shareholders. These proposals, as outlined in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-4, included the approval of the Business Combination Agreement, a Name Change Proposal to rename the company to “Emerald, Inc.”, a Capitalization Amendment Proposal, a Board Unification Proposal, a Proposed Charter Adoption Proposal, a Nasdaq Proposal, an Equity Incentive Plan Proposal, and a Director Election Proposal.

Because quorum was achieved, there was no vote on the adjournment proposal as detailed in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Additionally, Bowen Acquisition Corp had obtained an extension to conclude its Business Combination by April 14, 2025, using the first allowable one-month extension.

This Current Report also carries a cautionary note highlighting forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company advises against reliance on these forward-looking statements as predictors of future events, emphasizing that actual results may differ from expectations.

Furthermore, the report states that this communication does not serve as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it solicit any votes or approvals related to the business combination. Any future updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements are suggested to be interpreted cautiously, as they are indicative of events up to the stated date of release.

Bowen Acquisition Corp’s report was signed off by Jiangang Luo, the Chief Executive Officer, on January 14, 2025.

