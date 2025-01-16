Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $162.44

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $135.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

