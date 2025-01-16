Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $73.30

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

