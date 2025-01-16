Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $57.83

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $60,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after acquiring an additional 747,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after acquiring an additional 665,920 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 256.4% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 808,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after acquiring an additional 581,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $23,755,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

