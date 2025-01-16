Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $45.80

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,221,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,619,000 after buying an additional 3,999,363 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 487.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,158,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,649,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,182 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,271,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after acquiring an additional 786,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

