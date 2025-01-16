Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $45.80

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GFL
Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $48.87.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GFL Environmental
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.