Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,985 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $1,957,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

CAVA Group Stock Up 2.6 %

CAVA stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 250.65 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.23. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $2,133,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,894.61. This represents a 91.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,549 shares of company stock worth $97,242,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

