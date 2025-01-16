Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,706 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 321.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

