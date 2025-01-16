Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.