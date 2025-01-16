Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

