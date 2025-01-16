Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 3,150 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 238.4% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

