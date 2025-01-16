Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 448.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,573,009. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

