Brookstone Capital Management Sells 112 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

