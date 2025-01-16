Brookstone Capital Management Sells 12,431 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

