Brookstone Capital Management Sells 14,616 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,616 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $51,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $286,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:JAJL opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

