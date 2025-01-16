Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,360 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

