Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,017 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

