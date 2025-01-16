Brookstone Capital Management Sells 866 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.