Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $208.75 Average PT from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.75.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR opened at $161.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.15.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

