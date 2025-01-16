Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,427 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSM opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

