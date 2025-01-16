Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,599 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

