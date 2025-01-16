Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,992 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $11,507,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $56.64 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
