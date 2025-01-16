Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,987.04.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,829.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,057.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,363.83. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.