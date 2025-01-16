Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 124,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

