Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 100,283 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 79,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

