Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $240.14 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.54 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

