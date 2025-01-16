Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,088 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 271.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,528 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,979,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,039,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,490 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

