Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 478 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.2% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $80.05 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

