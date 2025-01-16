Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 235,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $123.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

